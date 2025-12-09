Windows 11 December update brings 16 new features

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Tuesday, December 9, Microsoft will release the final Patch Tuesday update of 2025 for Windows 11.

According to Windows Central, the update is expected to include 16 new features, making it one of the largest monthly updates of the year, News.Az reports, citing PCWorld.

The enhancements will cover a mix of design tweaks, improvements to existing functions, and entirely new features. While these features are anticipated in the update, their availability on home PCs may vary, as is often the case with Windows 11 previews.

The December update is set to refine important elements like the Start menu, introduce functional improvements, and offer new capabilities that enhance the overall user experience.

1. Visual improvement of the Windows search

The Windows search field has been visually improved to match the height of the new Start menu design. This should eliminate some inconsistencies in the design. However, there is still the problem that the new Start menu covers large parts of the screen for many users. It remains to be seen whether Microsoft will address this concern going forward.

2. New “Share with Copilot” feature in the taskbar

Microsoft’s Copilot AI is also making its way into Windows 11, this time in the taskbar, where the “Share with Copilot” option will soon appear. You will then see a thumbnail of the app you are currently using and can quickly start a conversation with the chatbot via Copilot Vision. In addition, the transition between apps in the taskbar should be smoother when you move the mouse pointer over them.

3. Changes to Windows Spotlight for the desktop

Windows Spotlight, the feature for dynamically changing background images in Windows 11, is also receiving improvements. You can right-click on the desktop to change the background more quickly. There is also the “Explore background” option, which provides more information about the background.

4. Option to disable Drag Tray

Microsoft is introducing the option to disable Drag Tray more easily. This normally allows you to select files and drag them to the top of the screen to display options for direct sharing. However, many users found this annoying. After the update, you can deactivate Drag Tray under Settings > System > Nearby sharing .

5. Better dark mode in File Explorer

There is also something for fans of dark modes. The dark mode of File Explorer has been improved and given a more uniform design in dialogue windows, for example for copying or moving. The confirmation dialogues and other views are also being adapted. However, it is still possible that some elements do not correspond to the new design or that the File Explorer briefly flashes white on startup. Microsoft will continue to work on this.

Image: Windows Central

6. New device information card in the Start settings

If you are looking for information about your device, you no longer have to click through menus. This is because a new tab called “Device information” appears right on the start page of the settings, which displays information about your PC’s processor, memory, RAM and graphics card, among other things.

7. Settings for mobile devices in the settings

A new configuration menu for mobile devices appears in the Windows 11 Settings app. Here you can add new devices, access the settings of connected mobile devices or remove a device from your account. It’s simple and straightforward.

8. Redesign of the info page

Microsoft is also changing the look of the info page with the December update. It will now only contain a thumbnail view of the desktop background with an option to rename your computer. Some sections will also be renamed or receive new entries with further information.

9. Advanced settings with virtual workspaces

Changes are also being made to the “Advanced” section. It contains a new page called “Virtual Workspaces”, where you can manage virtualization functions such as the Windows Sandbox or protected hosts.

10. Settings for Bluetooth keyboards and text cursors

Under Settings > Bluetooth and devices > Keyboard you will find new options for keyboards and text cursors after the patch. For example, the keyboard repetition rate, reassignment of the copilot key or accessibility.

11. New default configuration for Quick Machine Recovery

Since September, users have been able to use Quick Machine Recovery to quickly restore Windows 11. Microsoft is improving the default setting for this option in December to make it easier to use.

The new configuration only searches for solutions once and then prevents the user from using other options to resolve the problem. This should prevent the computer from continuing to search for solutions in a kind of continuous loop instead of offering targeted help.

12. Redesign of the widgets board

On Tuesday, Windows 11 will introduce a new widgets board with a more consistent design. The new widgets will be more clearly separated from the Discover board and will no longer use a page overlay. Notifications will also be displayed with an icon of the board to which they belong.

Image: Windows Central

13. Haptic feedback for digital pens

Windows 11 devices with touch function receive haptic feedback for the use of pens in the form of vibrations. These accompany the interaction with certain elements, for example when closing windows.

14. New “Click to execute” action menu

Copilot PCs have a new context menu called “Click to execute”. Actions such as open, save, copy or share are arranged in this menu. There is also a new input field that allows you to access Copilot more quickly.

15. Xbox full screen mode for more handheld devices

The new Xbox Full Screen Mode is now available on more devices. Until now, users could only use it on the Asus ROG Ally and Ally X, but now the full-screen experience in console design can also be used on normal PCs.

Navigation should be much easier and smoother, especially with a controller. The mode also reduces the resource consumption of the desktop and saves up to 2GB of memory.

You can activate the mode under Settings > Gaming > Full screen experience and then apply the change by restarting.

16. Windows Studio Effects for external cameras

If you have a Copilot PC, you can also extend the AI-powered camera features of Windows Studio Effects to secondary cameras. This includes USB webcams and integrated rear cameras.

In addition to the new features, the December patch of Windows 11 will also contain some bug fixes and closed security gaps. As always, we will report on these in a separate article.

News.Az