Windows broken at JD Vance’s Cincinnati home; suspect arrested

Footage from American broadcaster News 5 shows police officers approaching the window that has clearly been broken

An unidentified suspect was arrested early Monday after windows were broken at the Cincinnati home of Vice President JD Vance.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi confirmed the suspect was detained by members of the protective agency and taken into custody by local cops on suspicon of property damage.

“The residence was unoccupied at the time of the incident, and the Vice President and his family were not in Ohio,” said Guglielmi.

WLWT-TV reported that Vance, 41, had spent the past week in the Queen City before returning to Washington Sunday afternoon.

Potential charges against the suspect were being reviewed by the local US Attorney’s office, Guglielmi added.

Vance bought the Cincinnati home in 2018 for $1.4 million.

In March of last year, he made headlines for criticizing pro-Ukraine protesters who demonstrated outside the house and allegedly accosted him while taking a walk with his then-three-year-old daughter.

“I decided to speak with the protesters in the hopes that I could trade a few minutes of conversation for them leaving my toddler alone. (Nearly all of them agreed),” Vance wrote on X at the time. “It was a mostly respectful conversation, but if you’re chasing a 3-year-old as part of a political protest, you’re a s–t person.”

Cincinnati Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

