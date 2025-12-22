JD Vance slams US aid to Ukraine in sharp remarks

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Vice President JD Vance has sharply criticized Washington’s financial assistance to Ukraine, arguing that American resources should be prioritized for domestic needs rather than foreign aid. Speaking during a White House livestream, Vance said the administration believes in supporting older Americans instead of “shipping their money off to Ukraine.”

His remarks come amid renewed debate over US support for Kyiv. Earlier this year, tensions rose following a public dispute between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Donald Trump, after which Washington temporarily suspended weapons deliveries and intelligence sharing, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Aid was later resumed following talks in Saudi Arabia, while the Trump administration continues to pursue a revised peace plan for Ukraine that includes security guarantees and post-war recovery arrangements.

News.Az