Winter storm causes over 1,300 flight cancellations across US

Winter storm causes over 1,300 flight cancellations across US

+ ↺ − 16 px

A winter storm sweeping across the United States on Monday led to the cancellation of more than 1,300 flights, as heavy snow, ice, and freezing temperatures disrupted travel nationwide.

According to flight-tracking website FlightAware, a total of 1,306 flights were canceled and 414 flights were delayed, as of 5.13 a.m. ET, News.Az reports, citing Reuters. Southwest Airlines canceled 264 flights, the most among carriers, followed by American Airlines at 176.Carriers, including Southwest, American, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines, also issued travel advisories warning about an impact due to the storm.The Federal Aviation Administration had warned on Friday that gusty winds, snowfall and some freezing could impact travel in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.

News.Az