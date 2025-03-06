Winter storm claims three lives in US, leaves thousands without power

A powerful winter storm sweeping across the US has resulted in the deaths of three people in the Southern state of Mississippi and left tens of thousands without power, according to officials.

"Tragically, a third fatality has been reported. Please pray for their family during this difficult time," Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said on Wednesday, confirming the fatalities, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Mississippi was particularly hard-hit, where high winds knocked down power lines and trees.

The storm, which brought blizzard conditions to the Midwest, hurricane-force winds to Texas, tornadoes in Oklahoma and Texas, and an elevated wildfire risk in the mid-Atlantic, has wreaked havoc from the central Plains to the Eastern US.

Power outages in the state affected 38,000 residents, with crews working to restore electricity. In St. Louis, Missouri, strong winds left 190,000 customers without power, according to KMBC News.

The National Weather Service issued multiple warnings as the storm progressed. In Louisiana and Mississippi, a tornado watch was in effect through Tuesday evening, leading to the cancellation of Mardi Gras parades in Jefferson Parish and modifications to celebrations in New Orleans.

Texas also faced widespread outages, as hurricane-force winds battered the state.

"A major winter storm will continue to bring widespread hazards through Wednesday night, including damaging winds, blizzard conditions, severe weather, and localized flash flooding from the central to eastern US," the weather service warned.

The storm’s effects were felt nationwide, with high wind gusts reaching 113 kilometers per hour (70 miles per hour) in multiple locations across the Plains and Midwest.

"Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle," the weather service urged.

In Iowa, blizzard conditions made travel extremely dangerous, with winds gusting up to 105 kph (65 mph).

Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota activated the state’s National Guard as several inches of snow fell overnight, with snow continuing in parts of Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri, and the upper Midwest. Despite snow subsiding in some areas, the weather service cautioned that blowing snow would continue to reduce visibility.

In addition to the winter hazards, parts of Texas faced an elevated wildfire risk due to high winds, low humidity, and warm temperatures. The weather service issued red flag warnings in Western Texas, signaling an increased danger of wildfires.

With tornado watches issued for parts of the Carolinas and Virginia on the East Coast on Wednesday and travel disrupted across several states, the storm continues to challenge communities from coast to coast.

News.Az