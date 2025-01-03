Winter storm set to disrupt Washington as election certification looms

+ ↺ − 16 px

A storm sweeping across the central US is expected to bring several inches of snow to Washington on Monday, potentially complicating commutes as Congress prepares to certify the presidential election.

The system may drop more than 5 inches (13 centimeters) of snow on Washington and Baltimore, although the forecast could still change, said Brian Hurley, a senior branch forecaster with the US Weather Prediction Center. Ice could down power lines and trigger blackouts, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg. Washington, with its large federal workforce, is particularly sensitive to winter storms. Small amounts of snow often cause offices to close and snarl transit as drivers struggle to navigate the conditions and municipal agencies scramble to clear roads.Sleet, freezing rain and snow are set to start in Washington by 1 a.m. local time Monday before changing to all snow by 7 a.m., the National Weather Service said. The heaviest snow and ice will follow Interstate 70, an east-west highway that runs from Baltimore through St. Louis and Kansas City, through the weekend. A wide area from Kansas east to the Appalachian Mountains will probably get 8 inches or more of snow, Hurley said.“DC and Baltimore will get theirs as well,” Hurley said. New York City will probably be too far north to get any heavy snow, but for now it is a “wait and see thing.”

News.Az