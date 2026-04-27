Domino’s sales miss as Americans cut dining spending

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Domino's Pizza reported weaker-than-expected U.S. sales for the first quarter, as inflation and economic uncertainty pushed consumers to cut back on dining out.

The pizza chain posted same-store sales growth of just 0.9% in the U.S., missing analysts’ expectations of a 2.7% increase. Internationally, sales also underperformed, slipping 0.4% instead of the anticipated rise, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The results highlight growing pressure on household budgets in the United States, where rising living costs and economic uncertainty are shifting consumer behavior toward cheaper, home-based meals.

Shares of Domino’s fell nearly 4% in premarket trading following the release.

Industry data shows that consumer sentiment has weakened, with many households still dealing with the aftereffects of inflation and higher transportation and food costs. These pressures have reduced discretionary spending, particularly in the restaurant and fast-food sectors.

To counter slowing demand, Domino’s has rolled out value-focused promotions, including its $9.99 “Best Deal Ever,” alongside popular offers such as “Mix and Match” and “Emergency Pizza.” The company has also introduced new menu items like a Parmesan-stuffed crust pizza to attract customers.

Despite the slowdown, Domino’s announced a $1 billion share buyback program, signaling confidence in its longer-term outlook.

However, profitability came under pressure, with earnings per share falling to $4.13 from $4.33 a year earlier, partly due to a $30 million charge related to an investment adjustment.

Looking ahead, the company still expects modest growth in 2026, but the latest results suggest that consumer caution could continue to weigh on performance in the near term.a

News.Az