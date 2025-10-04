Witkoff and negotiators head to Cairo as Hamas sends delegation for Gaza deal talks

Witkoff and negotiators head to Cairo as Hamas sends delegation for Gaza deal talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli media reported on Saturday that US Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, was traveling to Egypt alongside Israeli and Arab negotiators for talks aimed at finalizing a deal to end the war in Gaza.

Hamas negotiators are also expected to arrive in Cairo on Saturday night, with negotiations set to begin on Sunday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Officials believe that there is limited time to strike a deal, hence the rush to the negotiating table. “We are heading into a dramatic week," a senior Israeli official told Israeli media outlet N12.

The deal, as originally stated by US President Donald Trump, calls for the release of all hostages, living and deceased, within 72 hours of agreement.

News.Az