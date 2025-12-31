Witkoff: US discusses security guarantees for Kyiv with EU-3 and Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representatives of the United States, Great Britain, Germany, France, and Ukraine held telephone consultations to discuss strengthening security guarantees for Kyiv, announced on the social media platform X by US Presidential Envoy Steven Witkoff, News.Az reports

As he noted, "a productive telephone conversation just took place" with representatives of the aforementioned countries "to discuss next steps in the European peace process." Witkoff added that during these consultations, the parties, in particular, focused on issues related to "strengthening security guarantees and developing conflict prevention mechanisms to help end the war and prevent its recurrence."

