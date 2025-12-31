Chargé d’Affaires: The US is committed to strengthening its partnership with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States is committed to strengthening its partnership with Azerbaijan, Amy Carlon, Chargé d’Affaires (Deputy Chief of Mission) for the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan, wrote in her congratulatory message on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, News.az reports

In her congratulations delivered in the Azerbaijani language, Amy Carlon noted that since she came to Azerbaijan in June of this year, there has been significant progress in relations between our countries: “In particular, the Summit held in Washington on August 8, hosted by President Trump, is of great importance. The United States is committed to strengthening its partnership with Azerbaijan.”

She stated that today, the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis is being celebrated: “Today once again reminds us of the importance of solidarity, peace, and prosperity. These values are extremely important for Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus. The United States is committed to strengthening its partnership with Azerbaijan. Our goal is to build a safer, peaceful, and prosperous future.”

