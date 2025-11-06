Witkoff: US to announce new country joining Abraham Accords tonight

+ ↺ − 16 px

US special envoy Steve Witkoff revealed that the Trump administration will announce tonight that another country will join the Abraham Accords.

“I’m flying back to Washington tonight because we’re going to announce another country coming into the Abraham Accords,” Witkoff says during an on-stage interview at the America Business Forum in Miami.

Witkoff doesn’t reveal which country will be joining the Arab and Muslim countries that have normalized relations with Israel in the accords first brokered by US President Donald Trump at the end of his first term in 2020.

In August, Reuters reported that the Trump administration was eyeing Azerbaijan as the next country to join the Abraham Accords, along with other Central Asian allies of the US. Azerbaijan already has longstanding relations with Israel, meaning that an expansion of the accords to include them would largely be symbolic, focusing on strengthening ties in areas like trade and military cooperation, said the sources, who requested anonymity to discuss private conversations.

News.Az