Trump urges Middle Eastern nations to join Abraham Accords

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday emphasized the importance of expanding the Abraham Accords to include more Middle Eastern countries, saying such efforts are vital to ensuring peace in the region.

“Now that the nuclear arsenal being 'created' by Iran has been totally OBLITERATED, it is very important to me that all Middle Eastern Countries join the Abraham Accords,” Trump wrote on social media, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Originally brokered during Trump’s first term, the Abraham Accords saw four Muslim-majority nations normalize diplomatic relations with Israel following U.S. mediation. However, efforts to expand the agreement have been hindered by the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where more than 60,000 people are reported dead, according to local authorities.

The conflict has triggered international outrage, with Canada, France, and the United Kingdom recently announcing plans to recognize an independent Palestinian state.

Despite the unrest, Trump's administration is actively working to bring additional countries into the fold. According to five sources familiar with the discussions, the U.S. is in talks with Azerbaijan and several Central Asian nations about potentially joining the Abraham Accords in an effort to deepen diplomatic and economic ties with Israel.

