Wizz Air flight makes emergency landing in Amsterdam

A Wizz Air (W9) flight from Poznań–Ławica Airport (POZ) to London Luton Airport (LTN) was forced to make an emergency landing on Sunday after smoke filled the cockpit.

The incident prompted a Mayday call, leading the aircraft to divert to Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (AMS), News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Airbus A321, carrying over 200 passengers, landed safely with no reported injuries. Emergency services, including ambulances and fire trucks, awaited the aircraft upon arrival for immediate inspection and assistance.

The aircraft landed safely around 20 minutes after the emergency was declared.

Upon landing, a full-scale emergency response was activated. A fleet of emergency vehicles, including fire trucks, ambulances, and a medical helicopter, surrounded the aircraft. The pilots underwent medical checks as a precaution, though no injuries or medical concerns were reported among the crew or passengers.

Authorities at Amsterdam Schiphol began a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the cockpit smoke. As of the latest updates, the exact source remains unidentified. Wizz Air (W6) emphasized that passenger and crew safety is its highest priority.

In a statement to BNO News, Wizz Air confirmed that a recovery aircraft was dispatched from London Luton Airport (LTN) to transport the stranded passengers to their intended destination. The airline also issued WIZZ vouchers as compensation and assured passengers were kept informed throughout the process.

Wizz Air has reiterated its commitment to stringent safety protocols. The swift action by the pilots and coordination with air traffic controllers ensured that a potentially dangerous situation was managed effectively.

News.Az