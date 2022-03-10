Working on reopening direct flights between Tehran and Baku is gratifying - Iran's Deputy FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Economic Commission is an opportunity to innovate between the two countries, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Mehdi Safari said, News.az reports.

Mr.Safari spoke about the place and importance of Azerbaijan in Iran's foreign policy.

He noted working on the reopening of direct flights between Tehran and Baku is gratifying.



"Holding the 15th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Iran Joint Economic Commission now is a valuable opportunity for both countries. The two countries can use these opportunities to implement the agreements reached in various fields. These agreements are mainly on transport, transit, rail, sea and air." , exchange of products, technical and engineering services, tourism, agriculture, and many other areas. The meeting of this commission opens a new chapter in economic relations between Tehran and Baku. "



Safari said that the necessary permits had been obtained for the implementation of several construction projects in Azerbaijan by Iranian companies, noting that Iranian companies have great potential and opportunities in the field of construction.

News.Az