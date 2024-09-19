World Bank commits to supporting Bangladesh's growth

+ ↺ − 16 px

The World Bank is committed to supporting critical reforms for inclusive and sustainable growth, said Vice President for South Asia, Martin Raiser during his visit to Bangladesh on Thursday.

During his visit, Raiser met with Professor Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser of the interim government, to discuss the World Bank’s $2.3 billion programme for the current fiscal year.This funding will assist Bangladesh in strengthening economic resilience, recovering from recent floods, implementing public and financial sector reforms, promoting clean energy, and enhancing air quality and health outcomes.Raiser emphasised the need for key reforms to boost Bangladesh’s economy, focusing on improving economic governance and creating more jobs for the growing youth population, which sees around 2 million new job seekers annually.

