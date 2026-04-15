4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Caspian Sea

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A 4.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Caspian Sea on Wednesday morning, according to Azerbaijan’s Republican Seismic Survey Center under the National Academy of Sciences, News.Az reports.

The quake occurred at 06:52 local time at a depth of 36 kilometers.

No immediate reports of damage or impact on coastal areas were mentioned following the tremor.

The Caspian Sea region, which sits on active seismic zones, frequently experiences low to moderate earthquakes due to ongoing tectonic activity in the broader South Caucasus and surrounding areas.

News.Az