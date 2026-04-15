Azerbaijan joins $1bn China-ASEAN investment platform

The initiative aims to mobilize long-term capital flows between China and Southeast Asia, targeting strategic sectors such as industry, healthcare, consumer markets, business services and technology, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijan State Oil Fund.

According to the announcement, the platform has already secured around $520 million in initial commitments, with a total target size of $1 billion.

The structure operates as a sovereign-linked private capital platform, designed to strengthen industrial cooperation and deepen financial integration between China and ASEAN economies amid shifting global supply chains.

The platform will deploy capital through leading private equity managers active in the China–ASEAN corridor, as well as selected investment projects across ASEAN countries. It also aims to support Chinese companies expanding into Southeast Asian markets and ASEAN firms benefiting from Chinese technology, supply chains and talent.

The initiative’s main partner, China Galaxy Securities, through its international arm CGS International Securities Pte. Ltd., will provide operational expertise, regional infrastructure and an established Southeast Asian network.

Executives from the founding institutions described the platform as a strategic step to enhance cooperation across one of the world’s fastest-growing economic regions.

China Investment Corporation’s leadership said the fund reflects confidence in ASEAN’s growth potential and aims to generate sustainable financial returns while supporting regional economic development.

Indonesia Investment Authority officials highlighted the platform as a milestone in building dedicated investment channels along the China–Southeast Asia economic corridor, emphasizing its role in attracting global institutional capital.

ARDNF also said the partnership will help diversify its investment portfolio while expanding access to high-growth opportunities in emerging Asian markets.

The signing ceremony for the Galaxy Orientis platform was held on April 13 in Beijing, marking the formal launch of the joint investment initiative.