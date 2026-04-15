Azerbaijan to introduce new 100 manat banknote in 2026

The updated banknote features modern security technologies and a refreshed design aimed at improving protection against counterfeiting and aligning with global currency design trends, News.Az reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Among the new security elements are a three-dimensional color-shifting hologram, a dynamic “Spark Flow Prime” feature displaying a changing manat symbol, and a watermark showing the State Emblem of Azerbaijan along with the denomination.

The note also includes tactile marks for visually impaired users, allowing them to identify the banknote through raised edge patterns. Other enhancements include a vertical reverse-side design, security thread, microprinting, and ink-free printing technologies.

The Central Bank stated that the signature of its chairman, Taleh Kazimov, will appear on the upper left corner of the front side of the new banknote.

Authorities confirmed that the updated 100 manat will circulate alongside the existing version, with both remaining valid for everyday transactions without restrictions.

Financial institutions and cash-handling systems across the country have already begun technical adjustments to support the new design ahead of its introduction.

The redesign reflects Azerbaijan’s broader efforts to modernize its currency system while strengthening security features in line with international standards.