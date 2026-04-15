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BTC oil transport falls nearly 10% in early 2026

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BTC oil transport falls nearly 10% in early 2026
Photo: Getty Images

Oil shipments through the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan pipeline (BTC) declined by nearly 10% in the first quarter of 2026.

Between January and March, a total of 6.206 million tons of oil were transported via the pipeline, marking a 9.81% year-on-year decrease, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Despite the decline, BTC still accounted for the majority of Azerbaijan’s oil transportation via main export routes, making up 76.9% of total shipments through major oil pipelines during the reporting period.

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Of the total volume carried through BTC, 82.3% (about 5.11 million tons) came from Azerbaijani crude, while the remaining 17.7% (around 1.1 million tons) consisted of oil supplied from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan. Both segments recorded declines compared to the previous year.

On an annual basis, BTC throughput also fell, reflecting a broader contraction in regional oil transport volumes. In the previous year, total oil transported through Azerbaijan’s pipeline system reached 36.3 million tons, down 6.3% year-on-year, with BTC still responsible for roughly three-quarters of total flows.

The data highlights shifting dynamics in Caspian-region oil logistics, where production changes and external supply fluctuations continue to affect pipeline utilization rates.

 
 
 

News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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