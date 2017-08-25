World Bank promises to help Georgia in restoring Borjomi forest

+ ↺ − 16 px

The World Bank is ready to provide financial and technical assistance to Georgia to overcome outcomes of the recent fire in the Borjomi-Kharagauli National Park, the WB regional director Mercy Tembon said after her meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili in Borjomi, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

"Immediate reaction and involvement by Georgia's government, firefighters and friendly nations should be stressed," the Caucasus Business Week cited her as saying.

She said that the World Bank is ready to provide comprehensive support, first of all, to evaluate losses. Tembon said that the group of specialists will assess the situation to elaborate a further plan of actions.

News.Az

