World Champion Grant Holloway sets fastest time in men's 110m hurdles

World champion Grant Holloway from the USA showcased his prowess in the fifth and final heat of the first round of the men's 110m hurdles, impressing the crowd at the Stade de France with a time of 13.01 seconds, Olympics.com writes.

Defending Olympic champion Hansle Parchment from Jamaica was in danger of needing to go through the repechage rounds after recording a time of 13.43 seconds. However, he has also advanced to the semi-finals, scheduled for Wednesday.

