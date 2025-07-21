World cruiserweight champion Gilberto Ramirez undergoes surgery

+ ↺ − 16 px

World cruiserweight boxing champion Gilberto Ramirez will be out of action indefinitely following shoulder surgery for an injury sustained during his victory last month, his promoters confirmed on Sunday.

The 34-year-old Mexican southpaw underwent a successful operation on Saturday, Golden Boy Promotions said without disclosing which shoulder went under the knife, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The injury came in a unanimous 12-round decision over Cuban Yuniel Dorticos, a former world champion, on June 28 at Anaheim.

"After getting three medical opinions and a lot of thinking, I've decided to undergo my shoulder surgery," Ramirez said in a statement.

"I've been dealing with this injury since my last fight and pushing through it just isn't the smart move for my health or my career. Surgery isn’t something any fighter wants to hear, but this is the right call to make sure I heal properly and come back at 100 percent.

"I'll be out of the ring healing until I'm cleared by my medical team, but I'm already locked in on therapy and the road back.

"I'll be back stronger, sharper and hungrier than ever."

Ramirez, 47-1 with 30 knockouts, took the World Boxing Association crown in March 2024 by unanimous decision over Armenian-born Frenchman Arsen Goulamirian.

He then won the World Boxing Organization cruiserweight title last November in Saudi Arabia by unanimous decision over England's Chris Billam-Smith.

