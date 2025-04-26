World leaders, mourners bid last farewell to Pope Francis

+ ↺ − 16 px

The funeral of Pope Francis, who died on Monday aged 88, has gotten under way at St Peter’s Square in the Vatican.

Hundreds of thousands of Catholic faithful have packed the site to bid farewell to the pontiff, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Dozens of head of states and world leaders are also in attendance.

The pope will be laid to rest at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major, or Church of Santa Maria Maggiore, in Rome.

US President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy was among the high-profile figures to take their seats in front of The Vatican. Prince William attended on behalf of the UK’s King Charles and was seen paying his respects in front of Francis’s coffin ahead of the service.

Other guests to confirm their attendance included French President Emmanuel Macron and UK prime minister Sir Keir Starmer, Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, and Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

News.Az