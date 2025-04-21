World reacts to death of Pope Francis

+ ↺ − 16 px

Following the death of Pope Francis on Monday, April 21, at age 88, world leaders expressed their condolences over the passing of the leader of the Catholic Church. The Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris rang out 88 times before a noon mass in Francis's honor, followed by another in early evening, according to the Notre-Dame press office, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A mass for Pope Francis will be held Wednesday morning at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said.

Italy

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said, "A great man has left us." "Pope Francis has returned to the Father's home. It is deeply sad news, because a great man has left us," Meloni said in a statement.

United States

"Rest in Peace, Pope Francis," the US presidency wrote on X, accompanied by photos of the pontiff meeting President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance on separate occasions.

Vance said his "heart goes out" to Christians, a day after he met the pontiff at the Vatican. "I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill," Catholic convert Vance wrote on X during a visit to India.

Ireland

Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin hailed Pope Francis's solidarity with the "poor, the marginalised, and the oppressed."

"Pope Francis's long and distinguished papacy was marked by his unwavering commitment to the principles of compassion, peace and human dignity," said Martin, adding that he would be remembered for his "expression of pain and shame" about historic child abuses in the Catholic Church during his 2018 visit to Ireland.

Argentina

Argentine President Javier Milei paid tribute to Pope Francis's "goodness and wisdom" despite the pair's "differences."

"In spite of differences that today seem minor, to have known him in his goodness and wisdom was a true honor for me," Milei posted on X. The Argentine pope's delicate relationship with politics in his homeland was evidenced in his dealings with Milei, who before taking office in late 2023 accused him of political interference and called him an "imbecile" who "promotes communism." Milei subsequently apologized and was received at the Vatican shortly after his election. Photos showed the fellow Argentines smiling and embracing.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron said the pope had always been "on the side of the most vulnerable and the most fragile" and that he had stood for "brotherly humankind."

The bells at Paris's Notre-Dame Cathedral rang out 88 times on Monday in honor of Francis. The "88 rings for 88 years of life" were to be followed by a full ringing of the cathedral's bells before a noon mass in Francis's honor, followed by another in early evening, according to the Notre-Dame press office. The Eiffel Tower's illuminations will be switched off in his memory, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said. City hall was planning to name a site in the French capital after Francis who, she said, had placed "ecology at the center of spiritual concerns" and had argued in favor of "welcoming refugees."

United Kingdom

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Pope Francis's leadership was "courageous" and the pope "never lost hope of a better world."

"His leadership in a complex and challenging time for the world and the church was courageous, yet always came from a place of deep humility," Starmer said in a statement, with flags set to fly at half-mast on UK government buildings for a day in his honor. King Charles III said he was "deeply saddened" by the death of Francis, and that he had been "greatly moved" to visit him earlier this month with his wife, Queen Camilla. "Through his work and care for both people and planet, he profoundly touched the lives of so many," said King Charles, who is also the head of the Church of England. Germany Germany's incoming chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed "great sorrow," describing him as a man "guided by humility and faith." The pope "will remain in our memories for his indefatigable commitment" to "the most vulnerable, for justice and for reconciliation," he said. Russia Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed the late Pope Francis as a "defender" of "humanism and justice," and praised his efforts to promote dialogue between the Orthodox and Catholic churches. Putin praised "wise" Pope Francis as a "consistent defender of the high values of humanism and justice," in a letter to the Vatican published by the Kremlin, adding he had "actively promoted dialogue between the Russian Orthodox and Roman Catholic Churches." Ukraine Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky mourned the death of Pope Francis, saying the Catholic leader had "prayed for peace in Ukraine and for Ukrainians." "We grieve together with Catholics and all Christians," Zelensky wrote on social media. Palestine Palestinian resident Mahmud Abbas paid tribute to Francis, calling him a friend of Palestinians, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported. "Today, we lost a faithful friend of the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights," Abbas said, adding that Francis "recognized the Palestinian state and authorized the Palestinian flag to be raised in the Vatican." Israel Israeli President Isaac Herzog praised the deceased Pope Francis as "a man of deep faith and boundless compassion." "He rightly saw great importance in fostering strong ties with the Jewish world and in advancing interfaith dialogue as a path toward greater understanding and mutual respect," the president said in a post on X. Egypt The death of Pope Francis "is a profound loss for the entire world, as he was a voice of peace, love and compassion," Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said. Extending his condolences, Sisi said the late Catholic leader was an exceptional global figure who "worked tirelessly to promote tolerance and build bridges of dialogue (...) and was a champion of the Palestinian cause, defending legitimate rights and calling for an end to conflict." Philippines Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos joined the global outpouring of grief over the death of Pope Francis, calling him a man of "profound faith and humility." "Pope Francis led not only with wisdom but with a heart open to all, especially the poor and forgotten," said Marcos, who leads Asia's bastion of Catholicism. "It is a profoundly sad day," he said on his Facebook page. India India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "deeply pained" by the death, saying that the pontiff had served the poor and offered hope to the suffering. "Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world," the Hindu-nationalist leader said in a statement. "I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development."

