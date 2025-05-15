World's largest car carrier built by China sets sail

+ ↺ − 16 px

Anji Ansheng, China's domestically built ocean-going car carrier and the world's largest such carrier in terms of capacity, set sail on its maiden voyage to Europe on Thursday evening, carrying approximately 7,000 China-made vehicles, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The departure from Shanghai marks a milestone achievement, surpassing a record set just weeks earlier by BYD Shenzhen, which is a domestically built car carrier from the major Chinese automaker BYD. That vessel had previously held the title of the world's largest car carrier in operation.

"The fact that this record has been broken again in less than a month reflects the rapid rise of China's mid-to-high-end manufacturing sector, and the resilience and vitality of the country's foreign trade despite complex global conditions," said Gao Yuning, deputy director of the School of Public Policy and Management at Tsinghua University.

Anji Ansheng measures 228 meters in length and 37.8 meters in width, with a maximum capacity of carrying 9,500 standard vehicles, said Zhuang Jingxiong, general manager of SAIC Anji Logistics Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of SAIC Motor Corporation Limited.

The vessel integrates advanced energy-saving technologies and intelligent low-carbon systems, achieving world-class energy efficiency. It is also incorporated with a methanol-refueling design, laying the foundation for achieving carbon neutrality in the future.

News.Az