World's largest ice-and-snow park concludes with record-breaking 3.56 million tourist visits ( PHOTO )
Harbin Ice-Snow World, the world's largest ice-and-snow theme park, officially closed its 26th edition on Wednesday evening in the city of Harbin, capital of China's northernmost Heilongjiang Province, attracting a record-breaking 3.56 million tourist visits, said the park's operator, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

This year's attendance surpassed the previous edition by 31.4 percent, jumping from 2.71 million visits, according to data from the Harbin Ice and Snow World Co., Ltd.

Known as China's "Ice City," Harbin is the cradle of the country's modern winter sports and boasts a history of ice-and-snow artistry dating back over six decades.

The Harbin Ice-Snow World has captivated audiences for years with its elaborate ice and snow sculptures and immersive winter entertainment lineup.

The 26th edition opened on Dec 21, 2024, and lasted 68 days. It is the edition with the largest scale in the park's history. Spanning over 1 million square meters, the edition utilized 300,000 cubic meters of ice and snow to create the attraction. 

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 25, 2025 shows tourists visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The 26th Harbin Ice-Snow World officially closed on Wednesday as temperatures rise. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Tourists pose for photos at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 25, 2025. The 26th Harbin Ice-Snow World officially closed on Wednesday as temperatures rise. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A girl poses for photos at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 25, 2025. The 26th Harbin Ice-Snow World officially closed on Wednesday as temperatures rise. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 25, 2025 shows a view of the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The 26th Harbin Ice-Snow World officially closed on Wednesday as temperatures rise. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A girl visits the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 25, 2025. The 26th Harbin Ice-Snow World officially closed on Wednesday as temperatures rise. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Tourists take photos at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 25, 2025. The 26th Harbin Ice-Snow World officially closed on Wednesday as temperatures rise. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo taken in the early morning of Feb. 26, 2025 shows a view of the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The 26th Harbin Ice-Snow World officially closed on Wednesday as temperatures rise. (Photo by Zhang Shu/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken in the early morning of Feb. 26, 2025 shows a view of the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The 26th Harbin Ice-Snow World officially closed on Wednesday as temperatures rise. (Photo by Zhang Shu/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 26, 2025. Harbin Ice-Snow World, the world's largest ice-and-snow theme park, officially closed its 26th edition on Wednesday evening in the city of Harbin, capital of China's northernmost Heilongjiang Province, attracting a record-breaking 3.56 million tourist visits, said the park's operator. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo shows tourists watching performances at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 26, 2025. Harbin Ice-Snow World, the world's largest ice-and-snow theme park, officially closed its 26th edition on Wednesday evening in the city of Harbin, capital of China's northernmost Heilongjiang Province, attracting a record-breaking 3.56 million tourist visits, said the park's operator. 


