World Tourism Organization praises Turkish growth

World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Secretary-General, Taleb Rifai on Tuesday praised 30 percent growth of Turkish tourism in 2017.

Following the coup attempt and terrorist attacks in 2016, Turkish tourism recovered "impressively" this year, Rifai said in a news conference in Geneva on Tuesday, according to Anadolu Agency.

Noting that in the last two years Turkey's tourism had been affected, Rifai said: "The recovery is incredible. This year particularly is incredible. We have 30 percent growth from January to October this year which means the recovery is impressively strong."

"Tourism is very sensitive industry. It is affected by any external shock, but the fact is it is very resilient industry as well.

“So, it was affected momentarily for the short term. If the destination or the country has deep roots and strong traditions in tourism, it never gets completely wiped out and it comes back so quickly and that applies to Turkey which, over the last 30-40 years, has been quite a strong destination."

The World Tourism Organization predicts that next year, Turkey's tourism will reach to the same rates of two years ago.

News.Az

