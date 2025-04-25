Worshipper stabbed to death inside mosque in France

+ ↺ − 16 px

A worshipper was stabbed to death on Friday by another worshipper inside a mosque in the southern French town of La Grand- Combe.

The incident took place on Friday morning when there were only two people in the mosque, the victim and the attacker, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The assailant stabbed the victim before fleeing. Around midday, other worshippers discovered the crime scene, according to reports by local news website Objectif Gard.

The identity of the victim is not yet known, and the police are actively seeking the suspect. The public prosecutor's office has opened a murder investigation.

News.Az