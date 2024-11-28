WWF takes Norway to court over seabed mining controversy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The World Wide Fund for Nature's (WWF) Norwegian chapter is set to face off against the Norwegian government in court on Thursday, challenging the country’s decision to open its seabed to mining without conducting adequate environmental impact assessments.

Already Western Europe's largest oil and gas producer, Norway could become one of the first countries to authorise seabed mining, arguing the importance of not relying on China for minerals essential for renewable technology, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. While deep-sea mining is contentious due to its potential impact on vulnerable marine ecosystems, Norway's parliament in January formally gave its green light to open up parts of its seabed to exploration."We believe the government is violating Norwegian law by now opening up for a new and potentially destructive industry without adequately assessing the consequences," Karoline Andaur, CEO of WWF-Norway, said in a statement.Norway "must halt the rushed process, must actively support a national and global moratorium -- a temporary ban on seabed mining until there is sufficient knowledge," Andaur said in an online meeting earlier in November.With their lawsuit, WWF-Norway is also calling on the Norwegian government to stop giving public support to mining companies for the exploration phase and to allocate these funds to independent research institutions.That would help "to close the many knowledge gaps about marine life", Andaur said.The trial will run until December 5.On April 12, Norway's Ministry of Energy announced that it was opening up an area of the Norwegian Sea and Greenland Sea to exploration, with the aim of awarding the first licences in the first half of 2025.Within the area, which is the size of the United Kingdom, it has designated locations covering 38 percent of the area suitable for exploration for a first licensing round.

News.Az