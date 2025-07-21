X condemns French probe as 'politically motivated', refuses to cooperate

+ ↺ − 16 px

A French probe into alleged foreign interference and bias via the algorithm at Elon Musk-owned social network X is "politically motivated", the company said in a post Monday, adding that it was refusing to cooperate.

"X believes that this investigation is distorting French law in order to serve a political agenda and, ultimately, restrict free speech," the social network said, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

It added that it "has not acceded to the French authorities' demands" to access its recommendation algorithm and real-time data, "as we have a legal right to do".

Earlier this month, Paris prosecutors stepped up a preliminary probe into X for suspected algorithmic bias and fraudulent data extraction, enlisting police to investigate alleged wrongdoing by the company or its executives.

Cybercrime prosecutors announced the opening of the probe on 11 July into suspected crimes including manipulating and extracting data from automated systems "as part of a criminal gang".

Musk, a former ally of US President Donald Trump, has accused European governments of attacking free speech and has voiced support for some of the region's far-right parties.

The French probe could deepen a rift between Washington and European capitals over what sort of discourse is permitted online, with senior officials from Trump's administration alleging the censoring of right-wing voices around the world.

News.Az