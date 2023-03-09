X Global Baku Forum continues with panel sessions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Following the opening ceremony, the X Global Baku Forum continued with panel sessions, News.az reports.

A video prepared by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center was shown for the first time at the first panel session on the topic "Building resilience in a divided world: its impact on the global world", moderated by Anchor and Correspondent of the Turkish TRT World TV channel Jaffar Hasnain. Meanwhile, a minute's silence was observed in memory of people killed in the Türkiye earthquake.

While delivering a speech at the meeting, President of the Republic of Latvia Egils Levits said that security is the key issue for states and individuals.

"As an example of external challenges, conflicts occurring around the world, one can cite the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. For the first time, our international event reacted to this conflict. We should not allow wars to flare up in the world. The conflicts taking place in the world have changed many countries' plans," he said.

Meanwhile, stressing that climate change is dangerous all over the world, Levits emphasized that this issue is now among the main problems in the world.

"Efforts must be made to eliminate this global challenge. It is important to ensure international law, which appears as the basis of the rule of law and world peace," he added.

President of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Kerry Kennedy talked about the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the importance of establishing an international tribunal.

"We're here to change the world right now. We have to work for justice and peace," Kennedy said.

Vaira Vike-Freiberga, the co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, former President of Latvia (1999-2007), stressed that international law standards should be developed in order to respect human rights. Compliance with these laws is an important way to avoid chaos. Sharing her opinion about NATO forces, Vike-Freiberga noted that Latvia has armed forces and meets certain standards as well. These forces are not used for wars or chaos.

Former Prime Minister of Norway (1997-2000 and 2001-2005) Kjell Magne Bondevik underscored that the current situation differs from the one following the World War II. That is why stronger regional cooperation between countries is so vital.

Stressing that this cooperation can bring more unity, he said that NATO is surely protecting us, the role of the EU, non-governmental organizations, and religion is also great.

"Religion can serve as the basis of peace. Therefore, the mission of representatives of religion is considerable. We know that democracy and war are opposites, democracy is a partner in building peace, and everyone must be involved in ensuring peace," said Bondevik.

Former President of the Swiss Confederation (2007-2011) Micheline Calmy-Rey pointed out that the countries are exploring ways to achieve peace, trying to bring the world to a pre-crisis state.

"A new world order is slowly approaching us. What can the world give us? It is difficult for us to foresee," she said.

Emphasizing that the world order and international law are of utmost significance in international relations, Calmy-Rey stressed that after the outbreak of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, it turned out that the UN is no longer a superpower guaranteeing peace.

Former President of Ukraine (2005-2010) Viktor Yushchenko expressed confidence that his country would win the above-mentioned conflict. He said that cooperation is currently the focal point of all countries.

"It is important for us to set up a new security system in the whole world," he added.

The panel session continued with discussions.

News.Az