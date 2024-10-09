X web version shut down in Azerbaijan amid unclear circumstances

+ ↺ − 16 px

The web version of the widely-used social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), has been shut down in Azerbaijan.

Users across the country reported being unable to access the platform via web browsers, sparking widespread speculation, News.Az reports.While mobile apps and VPN services still appear to be functioning, this marks a significant change for those who rely on the web version for daily news, communication, and entertainment.Authorities in Azerbaijan have not yet released an official statement addressing the cause of the shutdown.

News.Az