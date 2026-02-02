X8.1 solar flare strongest eruption since Oct 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

A powerful X8.1 solar flare has erupted from the sun, marking the strongest solar event recorded so far in 2026 and the most intense since October 2024, according to China’s National Space Weather Monitoring and Warning Center.

The flare was part of a series of three X-class solar eruptions that occurred between late February 1 and early February 2. The strongest event took place at around 8 a.m. on Sunday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Solar flares are sudden bursts of energy caused by magnetic activity on the sun’s surface. They release intense radiation and energetic particles and are often linked to disruptions in communications, navigation systems and aviation operations on Earth.

The recent eruptions originated from an active region on the sun’s northeastern surface known as Active Region 14366. Scientists say the region has expanded rapidly over the past few days, reaching an area of about 550 microhenry, increasing the likelihood of further solar activity.

Solar flares are classified into five categories, A, B, C, M and X, based on intensity. X-class flares are the strongest and can have the greatest potential impact on Earth’s technological systems.

Space weather experts expect solar activity to remain moderate to high over the next few days, with the possibility of additional M-class or stronger flares. However, geomagnetic conditions are expected to stay mostly stable, though minor ionospheric disturbances could occur.

Earlier this year, on January 19, the sun produced an X1.9 flare, the first X-class solar flare recorded in 2026.

Scientists continue monitoring solar activity closely as strong eruptions can affect satellites, GPS signals, radio communications and power systems in certain conditions.

