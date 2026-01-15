xAI limits Grok image edits after US, Europe concerns

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elon Musk’s AI company xAI has restricted its Grok chatbot’s image editing features after the tool generated sexualized images, sparking global concern.

The restrictions block all users, including paid subscribers, from editing images of real people in revealing clothing. xAI also limits image generation in regions where such content is illegal, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move comes after California officials demanded answers from xAI over Grok’s sexualized depictions of women and minors. Musk stated he was unaware of any underage nude images being created. The company said it is actively monitoring and enforcing safeguards to curb nonconsensual sexualized content.

