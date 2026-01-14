Advocates urge Apple, Google to remove X and Grok apps

+ ↺ − 16 px

A coalition of women’s groups, tech watchdogs, and progressive organizations is calling on Apple and Google to remove Elon Musk’s social media app X and its chatbot Grok from their app stores.

The groups, including UltraViolet, the National Organization for Women, MoveOn, and ParentsTogether Action, allege that the apps have generated sexually explicit and violent content involving women and children, violating both companies’ terms of service, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Malaysia and Indonesia have already banned Grok over the content, and authorities in Europe and the U.K. are investigating. While X says it has restricted Grok from posting such images publicly, tests show the chatbot still produces explicit images on demand, fueling pressure on the tech giants to act.

