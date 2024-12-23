Xerox, Apple, Qualcomm and Rumble rise premarket
US stock futures traded in a mixed fashion Monday, at the start of a holiday-shortened week, News.az reports citing Investing.
Here are some of the biggest premarket US stock movers today:
Xerox (NASDAQ:XRX) stock rose 2.6% after the Wall Street Journal reported that the IT company is nearing a deal for Lexmark International that values the maker of printers and printing software at $1.5 billion, including debt.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock rose 0.4% after Wedbush analysts expect the iPhone maker to witness a strong holiday season, driven by solid demand for iPhone 16 upgrades.
Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) stock soared 43% after the video-sharing platform said it has received a strategic investment of $775 million from cryptocurrency firm Tether.
Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) stock rose 2.8% after a jury found its central processors are properly licensed under an agreement with Arm Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM), down 2.4%.
News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) stock rose 3.3% after the entertainment giant agreed to sell its Australian cable TV and streaming company Foxtel to British sports platform DAZN, for A$3.4 billion ($2.1 billion), including debt.
Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) stock rose 1.5% after the US FDA approved the drugmaker’s obesity drug for adults with moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) stock rose 0.9% after the hotels group said it’s in exclusive talks to potentially acquire Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA), up 10%, a move that would significantly expand its presence in the upscale all-inclusive resort market across the Caribbean and Mexico.
