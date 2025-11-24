Xi and Trump hold rare call, talk Taiwan and bilateral relations

Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone conversation on Monday, discussing issues related to Taiwan and Ukraine.

The phone call came after a series of fast-changing geopolitics in recent weeks, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

China has seen an escalating row with Japan over Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s comments on Taiwan, and the US has announced a 28-point peace proposal to end the Russia-Ukraine war, which started in February 2022.