XRP news: Sec approval of greyscale ETF signals major regulatory acceptance as Bitcoin price targets new highs

XRP news just got a major boost: the U.S. SEC has approved Grayscale’s multi-crypto Digital Large Cap Fund under new generic listing standards. This puts XRP right alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and Cardano in a regulated fund. This shift signals real regulatory acceptance for XRP and other altcoins, not just the big two.

Meanwhile, many experts are also paying attention to a new DeFi project with a recent wallet beta launch and CEX listings announced.

Bitcoin Price Prediction Surge: Experts Weigh In

Bitcoin price is reacting to the new ETF rules with strong bullish momentum. A few trends and predictions from analysts:

The recent changes cut down SEC review time for crypto-backed ETPs from up to 240 days to about 75 days for products that meet the generic listing standards. That speeds up product launches.

Some analysts believe Bitcoin could first dip to $112,000 before a rally to $150,000, assuming demand holds, macroeconomic conditions improve, and ETF inflows grow.

Other bullish voices argue that with the SEC opening up spot-crypto and altcoin ETFs, we might see short-term targets near $120,000 if momentum picks up, possibly from short squeezes or strong institutional buys.

XRP News and Momentum: What Analysts Say

Now that XRP is part of GLDC, many expect its price to reflect this newfound legitimacy. Some predict that once product demand ramps up (from institutions and crypto funds), XRP could retest previous highs and possibly break new resistance levels.

Technical analysts on X note that XRP’s chart shows signs of consolidation with potential bullish breakout zones. If it breaks key resistances, the next target zones are higher. (Exact numbers vary, but expectations are positive.)

Sentiment seems to be shifting: many in the XRP community feel that removal of regulatory drag will unlock investor confidence, which could fuel upward movement.

