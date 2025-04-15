XRP price breaks $2.20: Is a massive surge to $5 next?

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to a cryptocurrency analyst, the XRP price resembles the previous macro cycle of Bitcoin, paving the way for a huge breakout, News.az reports citing Coinfomania.

This perspective suggests that XRP’s protracted consolidation may be comparable to Bitcoin’s protracted accumulation prior to its historic peak. The expert thinks XRP could be getting ready for a breakout phase that might drastically alter its price trajectory based on a comparison of its present structure to Bitcoin’s chart from previous years. XRP may be starting a long-awaited bullish chapter if the pattern continues.

XRP’s Breakout Setup and Macro Parallel

The analyst compares the XRP tokens’ current multi-year pattern to Bitcoin’s market behavior during its extended consolidation phase. In this view, XRP has spent years forming a base within a broad range, similar to Bitcoin’s pre-breakout structure during its earlier cycles. The resemblance lies not only in price movement but also in how long XRP has stayed trapped in this range while broader market conditions evolved.

Recently, the XRP network has broken above its long-standing resistance zone and is now consolidating in higher territory. This is where the analyst sees a strong parallel. Bitcoin, in the past, consolidated after breaking out of its accumulation zone before making a steep move upward. The XRP token, by this logic, could be preparing for a similar leg up.

This scenario assumes XRP price mirrors Bitcoin’s prior cycle in both pace and structure. While nothing is guaranteed, the historical parallel provides a narrative that long-term XRP holders may find encouraging. It suggests that, after years of waiting, XRP could be on the verge of a multi-phase breakout if the market structure continues to play out as the analyst expects. Let’s take a look at XRP price prediction to see how these developments impact the price of XRP.

XRP Price Prediction for April 15, 2025

The 1-hour chart of XRP/USDT shows a recent shift in market structure, with price bouncing from key support zones around $1.65 and $1.75. It then surged past resistance near $1.90 and $2.00, flipping them into new support areas. However, price is currently consolidating between $2.07 and $2.20 after facing rejection at a strong resistance zone near $2.22. Neutral momentum is indicated by the RSI, which is centred at 48.83. Notably, earlier oversold indications around April 7 and 9 preceded rallies.

Analysed by vallijat007, published on TradingView, April 15, 2025

While the RSI previously indicated overbought circumstances on April 12 and 13, which resulted in slight pullbacks. With a recent death cross indicating a cautious approach as negative momentum may be building, the MACD is comparatively flat. Higher lows and regained supports have kept the general trend optimistic, although the consolidation close to resistance shows indecision. While a breakdown below $2.07 would result in a retest of lower support levels, a breakout over $2.22 might start a rebound. For the following move, volume confirmation is essential.

XRP Eyes Long-Term Breakout Possibility

XRP’s current structure, when compared to Bitcoin’s historical macro trend, suggests that a larger breakout could be forming. If the pattern holds, the XRP network may be transitioning from accumulation to expansion, similar to how Bitcoin behaved before its major surges. While short-term volatility persists, the long-term setup offers a compelling case for patient holders. With growing attention and renewed momentum, XRP’s next move may not just be another rally but the beginning of a multi-phase market shift.

