XRP price may repeat its 600% rally: Prediction

Crypto investor and analyst Michael XBT, who correctly predicted XRP’s massive 600% surge in 2024, is once again turning heads with a new forecast, News.Az reports citing Tradingview.

Could XRP be gearing up for another breakout? Let’s dive into what he’s saying now. 

Michael XBT’s XRP Price Prediction Comes True

XRP faced a brutal second quarter in 2024, dropping by 25% and hitting a yearly low of $0.38 on July 5. Interest in the token was fading fast.

But while sentiment was low, Michael XBT spotted a bullish pattern forming — a 7-year bull pennant, a strong continuation setup in technical analysis. He predicted a major breakout.

And he was right.

By January 16, 2025, XRP skyrocketed to $3.40, marking a stunning 600% increase from its lows — exactly as he forecasted.

XRP Market Today: A Healthy Cooldown?

After peaking in January, XRP has entered a consolidation phase. Here's a look at recent performance:

  • January 2025: +46%
  • February: -29.3%
  • March: -2.52%
  • April: +4.98%
  • May: -0.80%
  • June (so far): -0.74%

Despite recent pullbacks, XRP is holding strong above $2, even after touching $1.60 on April 7.

  • 30-day change: -7.5%
  • 7-day change: -5.3%
  • 24-hour change: -2.8% to $2.17

Michael XBT calls this a “healthy cooldown” before the next big move.

XRP Price Forecast: Breakout Like Bitcoin?

Michael now believes XRP could be on the verge of another massive breakout — one that could rival Bitcoin’s 8-year trendline breakout.

While he hasn’t given a specific price target yet, his confidence is clear.

Other analysts expect XRP to reach $5 to $30 during this cycle. However, some extreme bulls still cling to the dream of $100 XRP, though many experts view this as highly unrealistic.

Michael XBT's track record has earned him credibility in the crypto world. With XRP showing signs of a potential breakout, investors are watching closely.


