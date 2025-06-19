XRP price may repeat its 600% rally: Prediction

+ ↺ − 16 px

Crypto investor and analyst Michael XBT, who correctly predicted XRP’s massive 600% surge in 2024, is once again turning heads with a new forecast, News.Az reports citing Tradingview.

Could XRP be gearing up for another breakout? Let’s dive into what he’s saying now.

Michael XBT’s XRP Price Prediction Comes True

XRP faced a brutal second quarter in 2024, dropping by 25% and hitting a yearly low of $0.38 on July 5. Interest in the token was fading fast.

But while sentiment was low, Michael XBT spotted a bullish pattern forming — a 7-year bull pennant, a strong continuation setup in technical analysis. He predicted a major breakout.

And he was right.

Last year, I shared an XRP prediction that helped many ordinary people become millionaires.



The cabal didn’t like it.



They tried to stop me in various ways.



Yesterday, I posted another XRP prediction..



I wouldn’t be surprised if they try to stop me again when it plays out. https://t.co/49ZsoVxT1E — Crypto Michael (@MichaelXBT) June 16, 2025

By January 16, 2025, XRP skyrocketed to $3.40, marking a stunning 600% increase from its lows — exactly as he forecasted.

XRP Market Today: A Healthy Cooldown?

After peaking in January, XRP has entered a consolidation phase. Here's a look at recent performance:

January 2025 : +46%

February : -29.3%

March : -2.52%

April : +4.98%

May : -0.80%

June (so far) : -0.74%

Despite recent pullbacks, XRP is holding strong above $2, even after touching $1.60 on April 7.

30-day change : -7.5%

7-day change : -5.3%

24-hour change : -2.8% to $2.17

Michael XBT calls this a “healthy cooldown” before the next big move.

XRP Price Forecast: Breakout Like Bitcoin?

Michael now believes XRP could be on the verge of another massive breakout — one that could rival Bitcoin’s 8-year trendline breakout.

While he hasn’t given a specific price target yet, his confidence is clear.

Other analysts expect XRP to reach $5 to $30 during this cycle. However, some extreme bulls still cling to the dream of $100 XRP, though many experts view this as highly unrealistic.

Michael XBT's track record has earned him credibility in the crypto world. With XRP showing signs of a potential breakout, investors are watching closely.

