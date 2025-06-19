XRP price may repeat its 600% rally: Prediction
Crypto investor and analyst Michael XBT, who correctly predicted XRP’s massive 600% surge in 2024, is once again turning heads with a new forecast, News.Az reports citing Tradingview.
Could XRP be gearing up for another breakout? Let’s dive into what he’s saying now.
Michael XBT’s XRP Price Prediction Comes True
XRP faced a brutal second quarter in 2024, dropping by 25% and hitting a yearly low of $0.38 on July 5. Interest in the token was fading fast.
But while sentiment was low, Michael XBT spotted a bullish pattern forming — a 7-year bull pennant, a strong continuation setup in technical analysis. He predicted a major breakout.
And he was right.
Last year, I shared an XRP prediction that helped many ordinary people become millionaires.— Crypto Michael (@MichaelXBT) June 16, 2025
The cabal didn’t like it.
They tried to stop me in various ways.
Yesterday, I posted another XRP prediction..
I wouldn’t be surprised if they try to stop me again when it plays out. https://t.co/49ZsoVxT1E
By January 16, 2025, XRP skyrocketed to $3.40, marking a stunning 600% increase from its lows — exactly as he forecasted.
XRP Market Today: A Healthy Cooldown?
After peaking in January, XRP has entered a consolidation phase. Here's a look at recent performance:
- January 2025: +46%
- February: -29.3%
- March: -2.52%
- April: +4.98%
- May: -0.80%
- June (so far): -0.74%
Despite recent pullbacks, XRP is holding strong above $2, even after touching $1.60 on April 7.
- 30-day change: -7.5%
- 7-day change: -5.3%
- 24-hour change: -2.8% to $2.17
Michael XBT calls this a “healthy cooldown” before the next big move.
XRP Price Forecast: Breakout Like Bitcoin?
Michael now believes XRP could be on the verge of another massive breakout — one that could rival Bitcoin’s 8-year trendline breakout.
While he hasn’t given a specific price target yet, his confidence is clear.
Other analysts expect XRP to reach $5 to $30 during this cycle. However, some extreme bulls still cling to the dream of $100 XRP, though many experts view this as highly unrealistic.
Michael XBT's track record has earned him credibility in the crypto world. With XRP showing signs of a potential breakout, investors are watching closely.