World Urban Forum in Baku in Egypt’s spotlight

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The upcoming World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku was highlighted during Egypt Urban Week 2026.

Government, private sector, academic, civil society, and international stakeholders gathered in Cairo during the UN-Habitat-organized week, outlining housing’s key role in resilient urban development and the need to apply inclusivity, accessibility, and sustainability from policy to implementation, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The panel discussions, seminars, and public initiatives held during the week contributed to strengthening cooperation among various stakeholders. Discussions also focused on topics such as the role of technology and artificial intelligence in urban development, housing in historic areas, and inclusive housing models.

Speakers emphasized that the initiatives developed during the 12th World Urban Forum (WUF12) in Cairo are being expanded to create a solid foundation for the upcoming forum in Baku.

They also highlighted the role of Egypt Urban Week 2026 in strengthening global dialogue and contributing to building a more livable and sustainable environment for all citizens.

News.Az