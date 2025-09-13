XRP price prediction: IS this the key catalyst to send XRP to $5? Lbrett breaks records in September

XRP price prediction: IS this the key catalyst to send XRP to $5? Lbrett breaks records in September

+ ↺ − 16 px

The crypto market is now focused on XRP price predictions. XRP trades near $2.90, and analysts say the odds of a spot ETF approval in 2025 are high. This news alone has pushed the XRP price prediction back into focus.

Charts show both risk and opportunity. At the same time, a new project, Layer Brett (LBRETT), is pulling attention with record presale results. Read this article to see what comes next.

XRP price prediction: could ETF approval send it to $5?

XRP trades inside a bull flag on the daily chart. A breakout above $3 could send the price toward $5. That would mean a 77% gain from today’s level. Analysts like Crypto Pulse warn that the $2.70 support must hold or XRP could slip to $2.50.

The market has cooled in recent weeks. Open interest dropped from $11 billion to $7.5 billion. Active addresses also fell to about 19,000. That shows retail buyers are waiting. Even so, on-chain flows are showing early signs of accumulation. This may mean the base for an XRP rebound is forming.

Traders will watch $3.10 and $3.35 as near resistance. A push above both levels may trigger strong demand. If XRP stays above $2.70, the setup looks positive. The ETF decision may be the missing piece that moves XRP higher.

LayerBrett breaks records in September, eyes $5m presale revenue

While XRP struggles to gain support, Layer Brett (LBRETT) is forging its own path. The token has pulled in millions during presale. Early data suggests it may hit $5 million in September alone. Investors are joining fast because the project is built on Ethereum Layer 2.

Layer Brett operates at faster speeds and lower gas costs compared to the Ethereum mainnet. That means users can buy and stake with little delay. The project also offers huge staking rewards. Buyers are reporting rates above 700% APY.

The setup is easy. Connect a MetaMask or Trust Wallet, pay with ETH, USDT, or BNB, and stake right away. Layer Brett also has clear tokenomics. Ten billion tokens are fixed, and allocations for liquidity, development, and community rewards are public.

Community power is another factor. Campaigns, contests, and reward programs are built in. Analysts point out that meme energy mixed with real utility is a rare blend. Some compare it to early Optimism or Arbitrum, but with a lighter entry price.

Why LayerBrett looks like a better bet than XRP right now

XRP has history, legal clarity, and a possible ETF ahead. But short-term price action is slow. Traders face risk if $2.70 breaks. That makes the upside less certain.

Layer Brett, on the other hand, is still new. Early buyers can enter before it lists. Staking rewards are live. Presale tokens are cheaper. Layer 2 growth is real, with billions in yearly activity moving off Ethereum to cheaper chains.

Compared to XRP, which already has a market cap in the billions, Layer Brett has more room to grow. A move from a few million in presale to full launch could hand early holders bigger gains. XRP still matters, but many see LBRETT as the faster play.

Conclusion

XRP price prediction today hinges on ETF approval and a potential battle at the $2.70 support level. A breakout above $3 may take it toward $5. If ETFs get the green light, some see $10 or even higher. Yet the wait is long and risky.

Layer Brett does not wait. It is in presale now, with easy staking and fast adoption. Early buyers are already lining up.

Layer Brett is still in its presale stages—but not for long. Don’t miss the opportunity to get in early on the most scalable meme project to ever launch on Ethereum.

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

News.Az