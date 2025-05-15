XRP price to hit $6 in this market cycle: Analyst predicts

+ ↺ − 16 px

The XRP price is in focus as crypto analyst Mikybull Crypto has revealed his targets for the altcoin in this market cycle, News.Az reports citing CoinPage.

This comes amid the token’s recent price breakout above the $2.50 resistance, with analysts like CasiTrades predicting it could soon break above $3 if it holds this level. Meanwhile, Ripple’s President Monica Long met with the UAE officials to discuss a potential collaboration, a development which is also bullish for XRP.

XRP price to hit $6 in this market cycle

In an X post, Mikybull Crypto stated that his target for the XRP price in this market cycle is between $4 and $6. When questioned about the possibility of the altcoin reaching double digits, the analyst remarked that anything is possible.

Mikybull Crypto’s prediction is undoubtedly conservative compared to that of crypto analyst CrediBULL Crypto, who predicts that XRP can rally to as high as $28 by year-end. The analyst again alluded to this prediction following crypto commentator Ansem’s statement that Ripple’s native crypto could replicate the Dogecoin price’s rally in the previous cycle.

Ansem opined that XRP could have one of the runs DOGE had in the last cycle, with its Bitcoin pair going higher than in any previous cycle. Meanwhile, crypto analyst Egrag Crypto has also made a similar prediction as CrediBULL Crypto, stating that the altcoin could reach between $27 and $33.

Dark Defender also expects XRP to reach a new all-time high in this market cycle. In a recent analysis, he stated that XRP is on the 3rd wave, which could send its price to $6. The analyst has predicted in the past that the altcoin can reach double digits in this bull run.

Ripple meets with UAE officials to explore digital payment infrastructure

The predictions for the XRP price come amid Ripple President Monica Long’s meeting with His Highness Ahmed bin Saeed and other UAE officials at the Dubai Fintech Summit. According to the Dubai Media Office, the meeting explored opportunities for collaboration in expanding digital payment infrastructure and accelerating innovation across the financial ecosystem.

Ripple plays a massive role in the XRP ecosystem, considering that the crypto firm uses the altcoin for its cross-border payment services. As such, any potential collaboration between the company and the UAE could provide a huge boost for the XRP price.

Meanwhile, as CoinGape reported, XRP’s Futures Open Interest has surged by $1 billion ahead of a potential ETF approval in June 2025. The jump in the open interest signifies huge interest in the altcoin at the moment among traders.

Another bullish metric for the altcoin is that there are no major resistance clusters ahead. Crypto analyst Ali Martinez revealed this while noting that the key support zone to watch is $2.38.

