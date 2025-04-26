XRP rally to $50: AI firm predics (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

XRP has recently captured the attention of investors following a bold prediction from Sistine Research, an AI-driven investment research firm. According to the platform, XRP could rise to a price range of $33 to $50 — a forecast they describe as “conservative,” News.Az reports.

This projection comes amid XRP’s ongoing recovery, which has been partially driven by the upward trajectory of Bitcoin, which recently surged past the $93,000 level. While XRP’s pace has been more gradual, it has still shown a 5% gain in the past seven days and continued to climb modestly.

Sistine Research attributes the bullish outlook to technical patterns observed in the market. Notably, a breakout from a symmetrical triangle pattern dating back to November marked a pivotal moment, triggering renewed optimism among traders.

This movement was further intensified following Donald Trump’s election victory in late 2024, during which XRP spiked to a local high of $3.39 in January before undergoing a typical market correction.

The firm’s current expectations center on XRP surpassing its previous all-time highs, suggesting a significant rally that could push the asset into new price territory. Beyond Sistine’s forecast, other analysts have echoed similar sentiments.

XRP Price Prediction

XRP is currently showing signs of bullish strength after holding its critical support zone around the $2.15 level. This area acted as both a fair value gap and a key support level, contributing to a brief recovery.

However, despite these bullish signals, momentum for a significant move higher remains uncertain. Spot volume has declined by around 10% over the past 24 hours, and while some early leverage has entered the market, it’s not yet enough to confidently fuel a breakout.

A short-term push toward $2.22–$2.23 seems likely, but for XRP to reach $2.25 or higher, stronger and more sustained leverage or fresh bullish news would be required.

If Bitcoin shows weakness, especially below the $92,700 level, $XRP could easily retrace toward the $2.05 range due to its correlation with the broader market.

Solaxy Explodes in Presale with $31.6M Raised—Next-Gen Solana Layer 2 Takes Off

Looking ahead, investors are setting their sights beyond XRP to diversify their portfolios, with Solaxy (SOLX) emerging as a promising opportunity after raising over $31.6 million during its presale.

Solaxy is positioning itself as a utility-driven project, with its core appeal centered around being the first-ever Layer 2 (L2) solution built on the Solana blockchain.

Unlike many other meme coins that simply ride the wave of hype, Solaxy introduces a significant layer of technical innovation by addressing Solana’s scalability through a future-proof, high-performance infrastructure.

Positioned as a next-generation chain, Solaxy promises infinite scalability, multi-chain compatibility, and near-zero downtime—three key features that could set it apart in an increasingly competitive crypto landscape.

The fundamental goal behind Solaxy is to unlock the full capabilities of the Solana ecosystem by enhancing its performance through L2 efficiencies. It aims to provide a seamless experience with fast transaction speeds, better scalability, and greater accessibility for new projects and developers.

The latest developer update confirms that the Solaxy TestNet Block Explorer is now live. In terms of data availability, testing indicates that with optimal configurations, Solana mainnet can sustain data throughput at 140KB/s, significantly improving storage speed and user experience.

Minor adjustments have also been made to the CLI interface. On the performance front, efforts are ongoing to boost rollup throughput, with a current goal of reaching 10,000 TPS.

Additionally, proper CORS support has been implemented in the SDK, and the team is actively resolving bugs where the rollup’s behavior deviates from the expected Solana L1 standards in user interfaces.

The key to Solaxy’s long-term success will lie in the team’s ability to maintain transparency, meet development milestones, and foster an active and supportive community.

According to available data, the project has been audited by the security firm Coinsult, adding another layer of trust for those concerned about legitimacy and smart contract vulnerabilities.

At present, their social channels appear lively and well-maintained, which suggests that the project team is actively working to deliver on its roadmap. For those looking to enter before a potential listing pump, now might be a strategic entry point.

The $SOLX token is currently priced at $0.001706 and is available for purchase through the Best Wallet app. Investors also have the option to stake their tokens at an annual percentage yield (APY) of 127%, with over 9 billion $SOLX tokens already staked.

There’s more development lined up for the Solaxy project. If successfully executed, it could become a foundational layer for future meme coins and decentralized applications (dApps) aiming to leverage Solana’s core infrastructure.

With market sentiment leaning bullish and technical indicators aligning in favor of XRP and emerging projects, the next phase for crypto could bring significant movement. To take part in the $SOLX token presale, visit solaxy.io.

News.Az