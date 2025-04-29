XRP set for $5 surge! Don’t miss out

+ ↺ − 16 px

Recent price action indicates that XRP’s price has consistently increased from $2.06 on April 22 to around $2.28 at press time, a parabolic rise in market confidence, News.Az reports citing Name Coin News

As shown on CoinMarketCap, the token experienced some early-week volatility but attained huge traction afterwards, with its trading volume remaining healthy throughout.

Experts, therefore, emphasized that this bullish trend could give XRP the momentum for a big breakout, encouraging investors to watch closely before the rally gathers steam.

XRP Set for 120% Rally, Analyst Predicts

Source: coinfomania

Following the token’s recent optimistic outlook, crypto analyst Captain Faibik has projected a huge rally in the XRP cryptocurrency that could lead it to the $5 mark. Faibik’s chart analysis shows that the cryptocurrency once had a major breakout in mid-June 2024, with the ceiling near $3.40.

This level served as strong resistance, halting the bullish momentum and forming a retracement, which created a falling wedge pattern, which is mostly considered a bullish reversal pattern. Though downward pressure may have been close to pushing XRP beneath the wedge’s lower boundary, the token has remained within the pattern and consolidated upwards.

XRP Price Chart Source: X Post

Moreover, the latest analysis shows that XRP has successfully closed over the wedge’s upper trendline, indicating a bullish breakout. At press time, XRP’s price is $2.28, up 10 percent from $2.06 at the week’s low.

Captain Faibik foresees that if the bullishness endures, XRP could rally to the $5 area, roughly a 120% increase from its current price. Faibik further emphasized on social media, “Another Bullish Rally incoming so Don’t miss the Ride,” underscoring the growing optimism among market observers.

Market Confidence Grows as XRP Funding Rate Turns Positive

On-chain data also shows a bullish sentiment around XRP. Looking at CoinGlass data, the token’s OI-weighted funding rate now stands in the green at 0.0107%. A positive funding rate implies that the long position holders are willing to pay short sellers a premium to keep their leveraged position.

XRP OI-Weighted Funding Rate (Source: CoinGlass)

This behavior manifests strong market confidence as traders bet on further price increases instead of declines. Besides, the cryptocurrency’s recent breakout above the falling wedge pattern and the consistent positive funding all lend to Captain Faibik’s projection of a rally to the $5 level.

News.Az