XRP whales are watching these 3 cryptos – Could they outperform Ripple? Is that a term, Bulls? (VIDEO)

XRP has been making headlines for years now due to its involvement in the SEC lawsuit. There are now changes that are slowly impacting the position of the XRP. According to Eleanor Terrett, the SEC is becoming more open-minded by considering the approval of XRP ETF.

Besides, the change in SEC management when Gary Gensler stepped down, and Mark Uyeda was named acting chairman brought hope that he would steer things in the right direction. However, we will need to wait for things to change a little bit more since the value of XRP dropped by 16.97% in the past 30 days, which is now pushing whales toward other cryptos.

Solaxy ($SOLX), BTC Bull ($BTCBULL), and Mind of Pepe ($MIND) seem to be on whales’ minds since these presales are progressing very quickly. Could they outperform Ripple? Well, thousands of investors think so. Check out why!

Solaxy ($SOLX) - Popular Meme Coin That Just Hit $22M Milestone

Solaxy ($SOLX) brings the smart solution to the issues that Solana faces when handling transactions. Despite the potential to handle 4,500 TPS (transactions per second), Solana often faces problems in executing transactions, and that is when Solaxy comes into play.

This interesting project aims to solve these issues by utilizing roll-up technology to offload transactions off-chain, enabling smooth transactions and reducing congestion. In addition, Solaxy aims to enable the $SOLX holders to enjoy the expanded interoperability between Ethereum and Solana with its multi-chain integration.

However, that is only the beginning because Solaxy has also included staking as one of the most wanted features lately. Staking $SOLX tokens now brings 185% APY, enabling investors to earn while their tokens are locked.

The $SOLX presale has been quickly progressing, and it hit the $22 million milestone, showing undeniable popularity.

Bitcoin Bull (BTC Bull) - Meme Coin Celebrating The Most Popular Crypto Of All Time

Bitcoin Bull (BTC Bull) is an interesting cryptocurrency that connects meme culture with Bitcoin. Bitcoin’s value has increased more than 154 million percent since its inception, and it is expected to keep growing in the following period.

Bitcoin Bull was created to celebrate this cryptocurrency and give investors a chance to enjoy significant rewards every time Bitcoin hits a new milestone. The milestones the investors should watch are $125k, $150, and so on, meaning that rewards await as soon as Bitcoin’s value increases by another $25k.

Besides, the $BTCBULL tokens will be burned every time Bitcoin’s price increases by the same amount. This will decrease the number of tokens in circulation and ultimately drive the price of $BTCBULL tokens up. In addition, $BTCBULL holders can also stake their tokens, which will help them enjoy a passive income stream in case they don’t want to trade them.

The $BTCBULL presale has generated more than $2,1 million so far, showing that this interesting approach has instantly attracted the attention of many whales. Get in while the price is low.

Mind of Pepe ($MIND) - Potent Crypto Opening Doors To Powerful Analysis

The use of artificial intelligence is on the rise, and Mind of Pepe ($MIND) embraces its power to help investors make progress in their investing journeys. Mind of Pepe introduces an Al Agent capable of managing its Twitter account and performing thorough market analysis.

Mind of Pepe utilizes Hive-Mind analysis to gather vast amounts of data and extract the essential ones, saving investors significant time and enabling them to focus on other things.

This means that instead of wasting hours trying to grasp all the information constantly coming from every direction, the $MIND holders will be able to relax knowing they have reliable help. Besides, Al Agent is able to influence trends and participate in discussions.

The popularity of this project is on the rise, which is evident by the amount raised in the $MIND presale so far exceeding $6,4 million.

Conclusion

Things could get better for Ripple if the XRP/SEC lawsuit finally reaches a verdict this year. However, there are still no concrete steps in that direction. XRP price has slowed down its rise in the last few weeks, and this is the reason why the whales have started turning towards the Solaxy, Bitcoin Bull, and Mind of Pepe.

These cryptos on presale show genuine potential to outperform Ripple due to their innovative utility, which can bring significant gains to investors. The success they have achieved so far in their presales proves that the whales have recognized their potential.

