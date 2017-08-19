Yeltsin’s limousine put up for sale for $332,495 in St. Petersburg

+ ↺ − 16 px

The armored Mercedes-Benz S-klasse Trasco Bremen limousine that the first Russian president Boris Yeltsin used when going to official and private meetings has been displayed for sale for 19.7 mln rubles ($332,495) in St. Petersburg, a representative of the car dealer that is selling the car said, TASS reports.

The corresponding notice appeared earlier on an auto web site.

"Boris Yeltsin traveled by this car with a driver. A State Duma member drove it to us from the Special Purpose Garage… We consider the price adequate and do not plan to raise it," the source said, adding that the limousine was "in a very good condition."

The notice says that the car has "no dents or scratches," "a rear drive, left-hand drive," and has covered a total of 60,000 kilometers. The limousine is custom-made. The seller believes that the vehicle may become "a worthy model for a good collection."

News.Az

