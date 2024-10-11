Yemeni forces attack US ships in Red Sea, Indian Ocean

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yemeni forces launched missile and drone strikes on two ships in the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean, according to the military spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Saree.

The attacks reportedly targeted the American oil tanker OLYMPIC SPIRIT with 11 ballistic missiles and two drones in the Red Sea, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media. "This operation was carried out in cooperation with the missile and drone unit of the Yemeni army," General Saree stated.In a separate strike, Yemeni forces targeted another vessel, named ST. JOHN, in the Indian Ocean using a cruise missile. The strikes come as the Yemeni army intensifies attacks on ships connected to the Israeli regime, coinciding with heightened tensions due to the conflict in Gaza and Lebanon.No immediate details have been provided about the extent of the damage or potential casualties.

News.Az