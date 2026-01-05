Yemeni forces reclaim military camps from separatists

This development marks a significant shift in the complex landscape of Yemen's multi-faceted war. The STC, which seeks independence for southern Yemen, had captured Hadhramaut and the neighboring Al-Mahra province last month. Together, these two eastern regions constitute nearly half of Yemen’s total territory and share a long border with Saudi Arabia. Governor al-Khanbashi praised the operation, stating it was carried out "smoothly and with a high national spirit" through coordination among various military and security units.

The takeover occurs amidst heightened regional tensions. Last week, Saudi Arabia, a leading member of the coalition fighting the Houthi rebels in Yemen, publicly accused its partner, the United Arab Emirates, of "pushing STC forces to carry out military operations" along the kingdom's southern border. Abu Dhabi, which provides substantial support to the STC, denied the accusation. This public spat between two nominal allies underscores the fragmented nature of the anti-Houthi coalition and the competing interests within it.

The conflict between Yemen's government and the STC represents a critical front within the wider civil war, centering on the fundamental question of the country's unity. The STC argues that successive governments in the north have politically and economically marginalized the south, justifying their call for secession. The Yemeni government in Aden and its Saudi backers firmly reject this claim, reaffirming their commitment to a unified Yemen. The retaking of Hadhramaut's military sites represents a tactical victory for the government in this enduring struggle.