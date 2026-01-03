Yemeni government regains control of Seiyun Airport

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yemen’s internationally recognized government announced it has regained control of Seiyun International Airport in Hadhramaut province following the withdrawal of Southern Transitional Council (STC) forces, a government source told Anadolu on Saturday.

The airport is now under the command of the National Shield Forces, a unit established in 2023 by President Rashad al-Alimi and operating under his authority, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

This development comes amid ongoing territorial disputes in eastern Yemen. The STC had previously seized control of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra provinces in early December, regions that collectively cover nearly half of Yemen’s territory and border Saudi Arabia.

Yemen has experienced a sharp escalation of clashes since Tuesday, highlighting the continuing instability and the rivalry between government forces and the STC for strategic locations.

